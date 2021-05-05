Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $2.61 billion. AON reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.93. 1,364,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.25. AON has a 1-year low of $176.38 and a 1-year high of $254.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.25%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

