Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.27.

Shares of AON stock opened at $253.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $176.38 and a 1 year high of $254.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

