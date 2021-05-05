Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,178,928 shares of company stock worth $60,500,987 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

