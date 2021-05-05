AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of APPF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $133.72. 293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,694. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $92.52 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 134.6% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 206,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after buying an additional 118,353 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 19.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.