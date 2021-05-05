Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target increased by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $16.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,932 shares of company stock valued at $398,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

