Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $138.00 at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

