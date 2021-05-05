AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AptarGroup traded as high as $154.39 and last traded at $154.39, with a volume of 63 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.46.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average is $135.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.48%.

AptarGroup Company Profile (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

