Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Issues Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

AQST traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 585,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,515. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $133.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

AQST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

