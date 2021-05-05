Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.13 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQST. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.86.

AQST stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

