Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

ARBB opened at GBX 1,070 ($13.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £160.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,038.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 858.37. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

