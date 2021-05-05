ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

ArcBest stock traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.07. The company had a trading volume of 410,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $86.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

