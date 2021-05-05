ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $88.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ArcBest traded as high as $85.24 and last traded at $85.15. Approximately 12,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 223,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.26.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCB. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 69.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ArcBest by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ArcBest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,288 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in ArcBest by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

