ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 361.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $8.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion.

MT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 263,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,001. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.