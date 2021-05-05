Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce $1.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $1.32 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $11.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $65.22 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $70.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FUV shares. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

