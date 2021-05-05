Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

ARNC stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other Arconic news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 over the last quarter.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

