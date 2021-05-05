Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.97

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 27050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

