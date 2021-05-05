Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issues Earnings Results

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARQT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. 18,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,492. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $53,462.50. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $789,048.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

