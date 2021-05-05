Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $746,177.50 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860 shares in the company, valued at $270,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $424,627.50.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total value of $733,043.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67.

On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03.

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $441,608.75.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $11.20 on Wednesday, hitting $316.74. The company had a trading volume of 460,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

