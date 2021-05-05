Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 304 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $127.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

