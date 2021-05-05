Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 206.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of IFRA opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21.

