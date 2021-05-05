Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 2,821 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 723.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,904,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Shares of PWV opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

