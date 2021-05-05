Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 118 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $173.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.07 and a 200 day moving average of $164.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.54.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

