Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $561.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $36.66.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

