Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.47. 923,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

