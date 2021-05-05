Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 443,400 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 443,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,169,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of DraftKings as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank increased its position in DraftKings by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.