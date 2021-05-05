Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 56,605 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,287,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $332.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $357.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.61 and a 52 week high of $333.23.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

