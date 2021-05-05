Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 93,791 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 145.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

