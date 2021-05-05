Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $25.77 Million Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 180.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $25,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $5,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $4,058,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 221.74 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total transaction of $285,593.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,809,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.