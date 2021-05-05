Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $296.90 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,979.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.23.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

