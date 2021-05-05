Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 46,493 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,493 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,140.9% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 770,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,033,000 after purchasing an additional 708,719 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 102,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $48.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

