Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 759,989 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,815,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759,989 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $30,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

