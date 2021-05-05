Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 429,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,076,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.32% of OneMain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 3,548.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,195,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in OneMain by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 466,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

