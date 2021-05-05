Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.75

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.75 and last traded at $145.11, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after acquiring an additional 100,999 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

