Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

Shares of ARVN stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 329,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,007. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.