ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASMIY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $10.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.05. 756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.04. ASM International has a 12-month low of $107.45 and a 12-month high of $323.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

