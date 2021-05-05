ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,019.70

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,019.70 ($65.58) and traded as high as GBX 5,276 ($68.93). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 5,220 ($68.20), with a volume of 170,982 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,011.93 ($78.55).

Get ASOS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,489.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,022.25. The company has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.59.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.