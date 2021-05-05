Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 88.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Avaya stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

