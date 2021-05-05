Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 37,762 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DQ stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

