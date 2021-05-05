Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 550.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,645 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $36.05.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JHG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

