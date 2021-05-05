Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.72 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $237,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.00. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.80 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

