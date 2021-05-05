Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 27,960 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,960 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $143,190,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $227.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $141.86 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.05 and its 200 day moving average is $199.03.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

