Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $3.22 Million Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,448 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.39% of Allegiance Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,690,000 after acquiring an additional 115,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $58,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,630.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,776 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

