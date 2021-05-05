Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $159.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $135.79.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

