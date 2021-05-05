Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $10.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.09. 31,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,886. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

