ATB Capital Lowers Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Price Target to C$1.00

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.

CVE:KHRN opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. Khiron Life Sciences has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

