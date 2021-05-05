Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.35

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 8929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

