Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) PT Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of ACBI opened at $27.05 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

