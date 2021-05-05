Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Announces Earnings Results

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atlas Air Worldwide updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $551,700.00. Insiders have sold 110,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

