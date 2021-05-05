Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $794.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.48. 825,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,327. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.70. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,580 shares of company stock worth $6,767,711 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

