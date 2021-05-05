Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 16,971 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 83,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 105,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

